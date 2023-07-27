Fine of €4K in the Republic for failing to make a tax return after buying concrete from NI suppliers

If products are sourced within the Republic the levy will be charged and paid by the manufacturer

Any business or individual in the Republic buying concrete products from a supplier in Northern Ireland will have to make a tax return and pay an additional 5% of the market value of the product direct to Revenue, it has emerged.

The 5% concrete levy is due to come into effect from September 1. The first pay file date for self-assessed reporting will be January 23, 2024.

Where products subject to the levy, including ready-mix and concrete blocks, are sourced within the Republic the levy will be charged and paid by the manufacturer.

In cases where products are imported – in practice that will be largely cross-border – the legal onus to pay the levy will fall on the buyer, who is treated as having made the first supply of the products and is therefore liable to the levy.

Those buyers, whether they are a business or ordinary household will be obliged not only to file a return and pay the levy but also to document their purchase and keep detailed records of their invoices.

Late returns or failure to make a return will risk a penalty of €4,000 as well as the levy itself.

Failure to keep records of purchases will incur penalties of up to €3,000.

The levy will operate on a self-assessment basis.

A chargeable person, whether they are a concrete manufacturer or individual buyer, must submit returns and pay the levy to Revenue on a twice yearly basis.

Revenue published an update on the scheme yesterday, including penalties for failure to comply with the new rules.

The registration facility for the Defective Concrete Products Levy (DCPL) on Revenue’s myAccount and ROS systems will come into operation on August 14.

It will be possible to submit returns from October, it is understood.

People in the industry say the levy will increase the price of infrastructure including homes, farm facilities and energy generation at a time of rising costs. They also fear the different treatment for concrete shipped over the border will put them at a disadvantage.

The 5% levy on concrete products which will be introduced in September was created to help fund the overall cost of the Mica Redress Scheme. But industry groups say it will disproportionately hit suppliers of ready-mix cement, firms that never sold the kinds of defective blocks that contain mica, and end users.

Stephen Wright of Wright Quarry Products in Monaghan told the Irish Independent earlier this month that the deadline is looming with little action to date to inform the market about how it will operate.

He fears losing orders to cross-border rivals amid the expected confusion.

“For larger jobs, customers might be aware [of the rules]. But for smaller builds, for farmers and others who buy cement, you have to question whether they’ll be aware of this, and how Revenue will enforce it,” he said.