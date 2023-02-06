FinTrU’s £20m investment will create 300 new jobs in north west

FinTrU has announced plans to invest over £20million in its business which will see the creation of 300 new jobs in Derry and a “significant investment” in the skills of NI wide staff.

Supported by Invest NI the new roles will see FinTrU’s north-west operation double in size by 2027.

FinTrU is a multi-award-winning technologically enabled Regulatory Solutions company, specialising in the areas of KYC, Compliance, Legal, Risk & Controls and Operations.

Working with investment banks around the globe, the company designs technology-enabled solutions to help its clients meet their regulatory obligations.

FinTrU considers itself to have a fundamental social purpose to create high-quality professional employment and cares deeply about its culture and values.

It currently employs over 1,100 people worldwide across Belfast, Derry, London, Dublin, Letterkenny, Maastricht, New York and Porto.

Founder and CEO Darragh McCarthy said the latest expansion is “a significant step which will see FinTrU grow to over 1,500 employees in Northern Ireland and significantly increase our competitiveness, catapulting us into a new era of business growth.”

He added: “FinTrU is celebrating its 10th birthday in 2023 and the North West holds a special place in the heart of our business.

"Since making our first investment in Derry/Londonderry in 2018, we have been blown away by the talent and were able to surpass our initial jobs target one year ahead of schedule.

"Following the announcement of our Letterkenny site last year, our newest investment is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to develop and champion the North West region and our staff who have helped us to grow here.

“Invest NI has been a vital partner in enabling our impressive growth to date and also in securing the long-term sustainability of our operations in both Derry/Londonderry and Belfast.”

Speaking during a visit to the company’s City Factory Office, Mel Chittock, Interim CEO of Invest NI said the investment was a vote of confidence for the north west.

“Job creation is only one part of the equation to build a productive, knowledge based, expert driven economy, skills development is another.

“This investment delivers on both: 300 new jobs and a skills development package which will see the company invest in its greatest asset, its staff.

“A highly and appropriately skilled workforce has a crucial role to play. The increased skills and capabilities that FinTrU willl gain will enable faster and increased company growth and will spearhead the development of a new financial services cluster in the north west region.

“We’ve had a long partnership with FinTrU, since we first supported them to invest in Northern Ireland in 2014.

“We are pleased to be able to support its latest investment. Its emphasis on developing future leaders fits with the department for the economy’s 10X Vision by creating valuable job opportunities and addressing skills imbalances in the north west region.

“I’m pleased to say that once in place, the jobs will contribute £8.6m of additional annual salaries to the local economy.”

CEO and Founder of FinTrU, Darragh McCarthy began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1994.

During his 18 years with the Investment Bank, he worked in London, Frankfurt and New York, holding the positions of Global COO for Institutional Securities, COO for EMEA, Head of Fixed Income Sales North America and Head of Fixed Income Sales EMEA.

The second chapter of his career began in 2013 when, identifying Global Investment Banks’ increasing demand for high-quality resources to navigate the shifting regulatory landscape, he founded FinTrU.

Whilst a profit-driven organisation, FinTrU was established with a social purpose to create high-quality professional employment and investment in local communities.

Colum Eastwood MP said: "FinTrU has recognised the economic imbalance towards the Northwest, which has dragged on for decades, and has shown its confidence in this area and its people by investing significantly in our talented and skilled workforce.

"Derry needs further investment so that our young people do not have to leave their homes to have a career, go to university and start a family.”

The SDLP leader continued: "These new roles and the skills development package shows commitment to Derry and the Northwest, and is a testament to the capable and educated people that Derry produces.

"These roles will strengthen the relationship between Derry and FinTrU which will provide opportunities, improve our economy and create leaders for the future.

"An added £8.6 million will benefit communities and local businesses and give confidence to other companies who see Derry as the perfect hub to grow globally.“

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton welcomed the announcement, and said: “This is a hugely significant announcement for FinTrU, the North West region and for Northern Ireland as a whole.

"It is not just the creation of 300 new jobs in Londonderry, but an investment in skills development across its Northern Ireland workforce.

“FinTrU has a strong track record of investing in its staff. Its academy scheme run alongside the Department for the Economy has provided a fantastic opportunity for many local people to build a career with the company.”