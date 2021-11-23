Firm has high hopes for return of the bungalow

A house builder has said it’s bringing back the chalet bungalow as demand increases for single-level living among retirees.

Simpson Developments in Co Antrim announced the completion of a new housing development in Ballyclare, Co Antrim as latest official figures show house prices here are at a 13-year high.

The Petticrew Park development in Ballyclare will be released on December 4 with prices starting at £180,000.

There are 43 units, including 10 bungalows, along with two, three and four-bed detached and semi-detached houses.

Managing director Nigel Simpson said: “Over the years the construction of bungalows has dwindled creating a big gap in the market and that’s simply because the same space can be used to add additional units with multiple storeys. Despite that, demand is still there, in fact there is a shortage. We’re delighted to make a start at filling this void.

The NI Statistics and Research Agency said the average house price between June and September was £159,109, up nearly 11% over the year.

Prices have risen by 13% since the pandemic began — a rate of £235 a week, according to Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey.