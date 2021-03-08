Firms in Northern Ireland see steepest drop in activity across UK regions

Companies in Northern Ireland have reported the sharpest drop in business activity, steeper costs and the biggest decline in employment of all other regions in the UK in February, a report said today.

Covid-19 is to blame for the grim mood and numbers, but Brexit is also a factor, according to the latest Ulster Bank NI PMI survey.

It surveyed 200 private sector businesses in the manufacturing, construction, retail and services sectors.

The one positive is that businesses are more optimistic than they at any time in the last 12 months, said Richard Ramsey, the bank's NI chief economist, but the sentiment is the weakest of all the regions by some margin.

"Northern Ireland was at the bottom of the UK regional table as far as output, orders and employment were concerned," Mr Ramsey said, adding that it was ranked top for costs and price inflation.

"Manufacturing, services and retail all saw their rates of contraction in business activity accelerate in February with services also recording faster rates of decline in new orders and employment levels," Mr Ramsey said.

Input costs, the spend on creating products, rose at their fastest pace since July 2008, the report found.

"Once again, shipping costs, raw materials and Brexit-related costs were cited as factors. Manufacturing was the sector that posted the highest rate of cost inflation, but it was evident in all sectors," Mr Ramsey said. "Due to these costs, firms raised their own prices at the sharpest rate in the survey's history."

The economist added: "Construction firms' costs and prices charged are also both rising at the fastest rates on record.

"Looking to the months ahead, whilst conditions will remain challenging for some time, confidence will likely continue to build as the vaccine roll-out continues.

"But the key trigger for a recovery in some sectors, particularly retail and services, is going to be when the current restrictions are lifted."

NI recorded the sharpest drop in production of goods and services, followed by Wales, Scotland and the South West, respectively.

The region recorded the steepest decline in payroll numbers, and the only area where the pace of job losses quickened since January.

There were also some reports of higher costs related to Brexit.

Manufacturers posted the fastest increase in input prices of the four monitored sectors. Northern Ireland registered the steepest cost inflation of the 12 UK regions, the report found.

Each monitored sector saw activity fall, led by retail. Manufacturing posted the softest contraction.

A similar picture was seen with new orders, which decreased sharply but at a softer pace than in January.

Higher shipping costs were blamed for much of the increases in price inflation, with rises in costs for raw materials also mentioned by respondents.

The sharpest pace of inflation was in the retail sector, followed by manufacturing, while service providers reported the lowest rise in charges. "Hopes of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions later in the year supported growing confidence in the 12-month outlook for activity," the report said.