Firms’ profits drop in Ulster Business Top 100

Profits have stalled among Northern Ireland’s top businesses over the last year despite a small rise in sales, it can be revealed today.

The Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2021 list, with A&L Goodbody (ALG), said sales for the biggest companies here have increased by 4.3% year-on-year to £26.7bn.

But the list of the leading 100 firms, published by Belfast Te legraph sister publication Ulster Business, also showed profits fell marginally among those businesses by 0.3% to £930.2m.

That represents a pre-tax profit margin of 3.5% against a corresponding figure of 3.6% last year.

The list has showcased the performance of the biggest firms from right across Northern Ireland, ranked by turnover, for more than 30 years.

It uses the latest accounts filed to Companies House in the UK, including more recent filings for many firms covering the period since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are a number of newcomers this year, including German discount supermarket giant Lidl, which is now filing full accounts in Northern Ireland, and blinds maker Mzuri Group, based in Lisburn.

And poultry giant Moy Park has topped the list for the 10th year in a row.

Within the Ulster Business Top 100 for 2021, firms employed a total of 101,792 people, a decrease of 2.3% from the previous year’s total of 104,210.

Ulster Business has partnered with corporate law firm A&L Goodbody for the last six years on the Top 100.

Michael Neill, head of Belfast office at A&L Goodbody, said: “This year, it is encouraging to note the continued strong performance of the familiar faces at the top end of the list — many of whom have retained their spot during the six years that ALG has supported the Ulster Business Top 100 Companies edition.

"On behalf of our 120-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals at ALG in Belfast, congratulations to each of the Ulster Business Top 100 Companies.”

Ulster Business editor John Mulgrew said: “In the 12 months since the last Top 100, many of our biggest companies have had to pivot, evolve and deal with operating in an ever-changing environment.

“But as the Top 100 shows, many have actually increased sales and profits in the middle of this pandemic, while others have faced challenges to their way of working.

“It may be another year before a clearer picture of the true impact of Covid-19 on our private sector, but there remains resilience and strong results among many of the companies making the 2021 list.”

Moy Park director Justin Coleman said: “There is a sense of pride being top of the list and it’s a proudly headquartered in Northern Ireland business and will remain so.”

Mr Mulgrew said the location of firms in the listing had remained static, with just over two-thirds of firms based in the east of Northern Ireland, Belfast, Co Antrim and Co Down.

Manufacturing remains the largest sector within the Top 100 with 24 companies, followed by energy utilities with 14 companies and construction, 13.

The Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies edition will hits desks this week.