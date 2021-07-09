Firms used Amazon to export £45m in products

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Northern Ireland exported over £45m in goods through Amazon last year, the online retail giant said. Credit: Paul Faith

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Northern Ireland exported over £45m in goods through Amazon last year, the online retail giant said.

That was an increase of 14% on 2019, Amazon said, with 1,000 SMEs here accounting for the £45m.

David Hughes, delivery station manager at Amazon in Belfast, said: “Northern Ireland is home to many successful SMEs and entrepreneurs, and we are proud to support their growth through the Amazon seller and export programmes.

“It’s great to see local SMEs exporting their products to customers around the world and we’re excited to help these businesses continue to grow, create jobs and increase sales.”

The figures were contained in Amazon’s 2021 UK SME Impact Report. UK-wide, over 65,000 SMEs were now selling professionally through Amazon, up nearly 20% on the year before.

And over 1,000 of them had achieved sales of £1m or more, it said.

Amazon said that around 60% of all physical product sales on its store in the UK were through independent sellers.

The top five categories for sales by SMEs were home, health & personal care, toys, apparel and beauty.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager for Amazon, said: “2020 was a challenging year for many small businesses, and we’ve continued to provide business owners, startups and entrepreneurs with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.

“Our latest report shows even more small and medium-sized businesses growing on Amazon stores, with 1,000 new British businesses reaching £1m on Amazon stores in sales last year for the first time.”

Amazon’s annual net sales in the UK hit $26.5bn last year.