Firmus announces date when gas prices will be slashed for tens of thousands of Northern Ireland customers

Northern Ireland’s biggest supplier has confirmed gas prices will be slashed as of January 1, reducing the average cost for consumers by £8.831 per week in the Ten Towns area and by £7.922 in the Greater Belfast area.

Customers supplied by Firmus Energy in the Ten Towns and Greater Belfast network will see prices fall by 17.6% and 20.52% respectively from that date.

The price reduction will benefit around 111,000 domestic and business customers and on an annual basis will save customers £460 and £410, on average.

The company previously announced the price cuts earlier this month, saying the decrease was due to the falling cost of wholesale gas and Government intervention under the Energy Price Guarantee.

From Sunday, the UK Government’s EPG Scheme will further reduce the price customers pay by 3.893 pence per kWh, providing up to a further 27.60% reduction.

Niall Martindale, chief executive Officer of Firmus Energy said the company was “pleased to be able to introduce this price reduction”.

“Throughout this challenging period, we committed that as soon as market conditions allowed us to lower our prices we would do so, and we are pleased to confirm that we have done so,” he added.

“The Government’s EPG scheme will provide even further savings and we welcome the additional support it is providing to our customers at this time.”