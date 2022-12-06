Firmus could be followed by more price cuts but warning issued that energy crisis isn’t over yet

Utility Regulator welcomes cut in gas tariff but says prices are still higher than average

Households have been dogged by almost a full year of energy price increases

The Utility Regulator has said he hopes a price cut from Northern Ireland’s biggest gas supplier marks the start of a reversal of crippling price rises.

After firmus energy announced price cuts of up to one-fifth in response to falling wholesale gas prices, Northern Ireland’s biggest electricity supplier Power NI is to unveil a change in its tariff on Thursday, which could bring more good news.

Households have been dogged by almost a full year of energy price increases, as well as soaring costs for other essentials like food.

Kevin Shiels, the acting chief executive of energy watchdog the Utility Regulator, said he hoped that a timeline will soon be confirmed for the payment of £600 in energy support payments for households from the UK’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

For customers of firmus energy, a series of painful price increases began with a 38.18% tariff jump a year ago, followed by three increases in a row culminating in a 56.3% tariff rise from October 3.

While the full-year cost will be down to £1,327 when the firmus energy tariff falls by 20.52% in January, that’s still 37% above the £968 which applied in late 2021.

Aodhan O’Donnell, the founder of price comparison website Power to Switch, said: “Any prices going down has to be a good thing.

“This is coming in from January but people should remember that they still have to get through Christmas at the old, higher prices, and it’s always a period where you use more energy at home. Prices are still a lot higher than they were this time last year.”

And he said he hoped that electricity companies would soon announce tariff decreases, as the price of electricity is dictated by wholesale gas prices.

He said the firmus energy price cut was well-timed as the lower tariff would apply during the coldest months of the year of January, February and March.

However, Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, said the outlook for 12 month’s time was not rosy.

“Wholesale prices for next winter are still five to six times higher than pre-pandemic levels and the companies buy gas in advance.

“While there has been a welcome reduction in prices from earlier this year, energy prices will remain much higher than what consumers have been used to for quite some time.

“Many consumers are still really struggling with their energy bills, and unfortunately this will also continue for some time.”

Mr Shiels said there were supply and demand factors behind the fall in wholesale gas prices.

“Over the last year those wholesale prices have gone through the roof and tripled and been passed through then into customers bills, largely because of Ukraine and excess demand, concerns about security of supply on gas.

“What we’re seeing is a downturn in those world gas prices, that’s been significant and sustained enough that it’s starting to feed through now into downward pressure on final consumer prices, so that’s good to see.”

He also predicted a “benign effect on electricity prices” and confirmed that a decision following a review of Power NI’s regulated tariff would be announced on Thursday.

“We can’t say what it is at this point but there will either be a price increase, decrease or it will stay flat.”

A spokesman for Power NI said he had no further detail.

SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland’s second-biggest supplier of electricity and gas, said: “We’re actively managing current market volatility and remain committed to providing value to our customers and reducing our prices, as we have done in the past, where market conditions allow.”

Mr Shiels said the fall in wholesale gas prices was being driven by a rise in supply, with increased imports of liquefied natural gas into the UK.

Storage levels of gas in Europe were also “reasonably high” while the mild winter and energy efficiency schemes around Europe were also keeping demand down.

But he warned: “The energy prices crisis isn’t over. Prices are still much higher than the average. But this is the start of the turn, hopefully.”

He was also hopeful that a total of £600 in energy support payments would be paid by the UK’s BEIS by the end of January.

Initially the intention had been to provide the support through a credit on electricity accounts.

However, last week the UK’s Energy Minister Graham Stuart said it was hoped that households would be able to ‘cash out’ the support.

Mr Shiels said: “I’m hoping in the next couple of weeks that we get a bit more of a firm time line from BEIS as to when that actually will be delivered.”