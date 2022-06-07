Firmus Energy announces gas price increase across Greater Belfast Network

Gas prices will go up on May 1 due to higher carbon tax (Stock image).

Firmus Energy is putting up gas prices in its Greater Belfast Network area by 24.54%, the energy provider announced on Tuesday.

This increase will take effect from July 1 and will add an extra £5.68 per week to the average household bill or £300 a year. It will impact approximately 49,000 domestic and small business gas customers in the Greater Belfast network.

The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and East Down.

Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £295 per year.

In April, Firmus Energy announced a 37% increase to its natural gas tariffs in the same area which took effect from May 3.

This latest increase also follows price hikes of 19.48% in January and 32.98% in October.

It makes it the third such increase for customers in the area this year.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of Firmus Energy, said: "Energy prices have increased across the board with similar rises in the cost of home heating oil, coal and electricity.

"We know this is not welcome, however, tariffs are set as a direct consequence of prices on the global market and are completely beyond our control. We are committed to reducing tariffs as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so," he said.

The announcement does not impact the Ten Towns Network area.

The Consumer Council said many are being badly impacted by recent price increases.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said: "We know from working with consumers that many are having to choose specific days and times when they can heat their homes and put on their lights. High prices will make the coming winter miserable for many and life threatening for some without the introduction of significant support for consumers.”

He continued: "We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and if possible, try to save money over the summer months to cover energy costs during the coming winter."

The Consumer Council is encouraging government to introduce financial supports, he said. "Clarity is needed about if, how, and when the Chancellor’s energy support package will be made available to people here. We appeal to the energy industry, to commit to continued financial support for a fuel hardship scheme for the year ahead."

In politics, Sinn Fein said it’s a blow to workers and families which will “pile on the pressure”.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey called on the DUP to return to the executive amidst the latest increase.

Paul Maskey said: “Sinn Fein is ready to form an Executive today to start putting money in the pockets of workers and families who simply cannot cope with another rise in prices.

“I would urge the DUP to listen to people, end the boycott of government and join with the rest of us to support people.”