Firmus energy customers in Greater Belfast face 19% gas price increase

The announcement means Firmus energy’s customers in Greater Belfast will be subject to two price increases in three months

Firmus energy customers living in the Greater Belfast area face another hike in their gas bill in the new year.

The natural gas company has announced an increase of 19.48%, effective from January 6, 2022 for gas customers in the Greater Belfast area, impacting around 149,000 domestic customers.

This increase will see the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter rise by about £145 per year.

Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) costs will increase by around £143 per year.

It is the latest in a series of price increases by Firmus after the company didn’t rule out a further rise in November.

Firmus energy said “continued increases in world gas prices” have led to a tariff rise for Greater Belfast Network area.

This follows the company’s tariff change announced last month for its Ten Towns Network area. Those customers are not impacted by today’s announcement.

Wholesale global gas prices have increased by 414% from a year ago and by 74% since the last tariff review.

The change in tariff will mean an extra £2.75 per week on to the average household bill.

The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and East Down.

Dr David Dobbin, Chairman of firmus energy, said: “We very much regret having to increase our Greater Belfast tariff however the sheer scale of the increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced our hand.

“We know this is an unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are most vulnerable.

"Following ongoing discussions, we will be supporting the government and industry backed financial support scheme that is being developed to assist our most vulnerable customers this winter.

“This is not just a firmus issue, but one faced by energy suppliers across gas, oil and electricity, all of whom will have to increase their tariffs to meet the huge surge in global energy costs, if they haven’t already done so.”

The announcement means that tariffs for customers in both the Greater Belfast and Ten Towns Network areas are broadly aligned.

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council, said the announcement means Firmus energy’s customers in the Greater Belfast area will be subject to two price increases in three months.

"This increase is driven by very high global wholesale natural gas prices and, worryingly for consumers, prices are likely to stay high the foreseeable future,” he explained.

“Gas consumers in the Greater Belfast area have the opportunity to switch supplier and the Consumer Council would encourage customers to check they have the best deal before 5 January 2022 when the opt-out period ends.”

The Consumer Council works with National Energy Action to host a series of energy efficiency webinars where consumers can learn useful tips and advice on how they can make their energy go further this winter, save some money on their bills, and do their bit for our environment at the same time.

The next webinar is taking place this Wednesday, December 15 from 2pm-3.30pm with more dates available in January 2022.

Consumers can sign up online at www.consumercouncil.org.uk

Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills or topping up their meter should contact their supplier directly for support.