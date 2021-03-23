Firmus energy price increase 'unwelcome'

The Antrim based gas distribution and supply company said tariffs in its greater Belfast network would increase by 14% from 15 April. This area covers Belfast as well as Lisburn, Carrickfergus, Larne and large parts of Co Down.

While the company said this followed two previous price reductions of 20% over the last 18-months, they added that the increase was in response to a global wholesale rise in gas prices.

It is expected that the average household bill will rise by around £1.32 per week or around £69 per year. It is thought the company has around 50,000 customers here.

The Consumer Council Northern Ireland described the announcement as “unwelcome news” and said the price hike follows similar news of a 17.75% increase within the company’s Ten Towns network area.

While the Consumer Council said it understood the “main driver” for the increase being the “significant rise” in the cost of wholesale gas, it encouraged customers to reach out for help.

“Consumers who are experiencing financial difficulty and are struggling to pay their energy bills should contact their supplier without delay to talk about how they can help during these times,” they said.

“The Consumer Council would encourage firmus energy customers in the Greater Belfast area to shop around to ensure they are on the best energy deal.”

In a statement, firmus energy said: “We know that price stability is important for our customers but the increase of wholesale natural gas costs on the global market, which are beyond our control, have unfortunately made this increase inevitable.

“Any increase is never welcome news and we recognise this comes at a particularly difficult time for many. We want to assure our customers that we will continue to monitor and review our tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible.”