Firmus Energy price increases across Northern Ireland come into effect

A planned price increase by the energy supplier Firmus has come into effect on Tuesday impacting tens of thousands across Northern Ireland.

The supplier had announced back in March gas prices would increase by 16.31% in its Ten Towns area and a 37% increase announced in April has now also come into effect in the Belfast area.

Both increases together will hit around 100,000 customers with an increased bill and pile more pressure on those dealing with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Following the latest announcement, the company had said: “The sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs”.

Consumers in Northern Ireland have had to deal with a series of energy price increases in recent months.

Last month Electric Ireland, the third largest supplier of electricity in Northern Ireland, also announced it was increasing its prices by 30% from May.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages.

Typical household customers in these areas with a credit meter will see their yearly gas bill rise by about £211 per year to £1,504.

Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see costs rise by around £201 per year to £1,432.

For those in Belfast, the increase will see an average gas bill rise by about £330 a year.

Those who are struggling to pay their energy bills are advised to contact their supplier directly for support.

The Consumer Council is also offering free, independent advice by calling Freephone on 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.