Firmus Energy to slash gas prices by 12% for its customers in Belfast

Firmus Energy is to cut its gas tariffs by 12% in the greater Belfast network area.

This follows on from an earlier price drop in October last year of 8.77%.

The price drop applies to customers’ bills from April 16.

The firm said its 50,000 greater Belfast customers will now pay almost 20% less for their natural gas compared to last summer.

Earlier this month Firmus announced a 21% drop in tariffs for its customers in the so-called Ten Towns network.

Michael Scott, managing director of Firmus Energy, said: “We are pleased to be able to drop our natural gas prices again. This is good news for customers in the greater Belfast network area and is particularly welcome in these unprecedented times.

“Firmus Energy is committed to providing customers with the best possible prices and customers can expect to receive confirmation of this via letter in the next few days.”

Earlier this month SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland’s largest provider of natural gas, said it was going to reduce its regulated prices by 18.7%, from April 1.

That price cut would save a typical household customer £107.73 a year.

Firmus Energy, from its base in Antrim, supplies natural gas to more than 98,000 customer here, with 48,000 in its Ten Towns Network and 50,000 in greater Belfast.

The Ten Towns area consists of towns including Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge and Coleraine.