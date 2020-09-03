Firmus gas price cut is welcomed

Around 50,000 gas customers in Northern Ireland will have lower bills after supplier firmus energy announced a 12.5% price cut

Firmus supplies gas to 10 towns and villages including Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney and Banbridge.

It said the latest reduction means it is charging the lowest price for gas since 2011, with customers now saving £63 per year.

Michael Scott, managing director of firmus energy, said: "We recognise that many households and businesses are facing severe financial uncertainty because of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, while others will have seen their energy consumption change significantly as a result of working and schooling from home.

"We appreciate the hardship that many of our customers are facing and are committed to providing the lowest possible prices to ensure natural gas continues to be an attractive offering for both domestic and business customers."

Prices charged for gas and other utilities are set by companies like firmus following consultation with the Consumer Council, the Utility Regulator and the Department for the Economy.

Jenny Pyper, chief executive of the regulator, said: "Given the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and as we approach the winter months, this tariff reduction is very welcome news for households and small businesses."

Michael Legg, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said: "This will be especially welcome for those consumers in vulnerable circumstances, as the average weekly discretionary income in NI is £119 per week, which is approximately £100 lower than in the rest of the UK."