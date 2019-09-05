Firmus to slash gas prices for its Northern Ireland customers

Firmus energy has today announced that it is to drop natural gas tariffs for its 95,000 customers across Northern Ireland by 8.77% from October 2019.

The supplier currently provides gas to 50,000 customers in the greater Belfast area and around 45,000 in the Ten Towns network area, which now includes some 35 cities, towns and villages.

Firmus said the typical household bill in the Ten Towns network can expect to see a £61 reduction per year.

The gas supplier said the typical household bill in the greater Belfast network area should also fall by approximately £54 per year.

Paulino Garcia, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said it represents the first natural gas decrease in three years. Last September saw Firmus hike gas tariffs by 12%.

"It is important that consumers in Northern Ireland can trust the energy market and believe that they are paying a fair price for the service they receive," said Ms Garcia.

"We welcome this decrease and we would like to see other gas suppliers follow suit. This is especially pertinent since the Naturgy Monthly Energy Review and Forecast report published this week showed that wholesale gas prices have fallen by 55% over the last 12 months.

Managing director of Firmus Energy Michael Scott said: "Firmus energy continually monitors and reviews its tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible, and the steady drop in wholesale gas commodity costs over the last year has allowed Firmus energy to pass these savings on to our customers."