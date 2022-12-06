Firmus to slash price of gas by a fifth next month

Supplier’s 110,000 customers will see bills fall by £300-£417 a year

Customers supplied by Firmus energy in the Greater Belfast and Ten Towns network will see prices fall.

The price of natural gas from Northern Ireland’s biggest supplier is to fall by around a fifth for 111,000 domestic and business customers, it announced today.

Customers supplied by firmus energy in the Greater Belfast and Ten Towns network will see prices fall by 17.6% and 20.52% respectively from January 3.

The announcement is some respite for struggling households. Electricity, home heating oil and gas prices have all soared in the last year.

Firmus said the decrease was due to the falling cost of wholesale gas and Government intervention under the Energy Price Guarantee. It put a cap on the amount paid per unit of electricity or gas. However, the support will be reduced next month.

According to the Consumer Council, firmus’ announcement means customers with a credit meter in the Ten Towns area will be paying £417 less a year, with a saving of £300 a year for those in Belfast.

Firmus chief executive Niall Martindale said: “Firmus energy is pleased to be announcing this price reduction.

Firmus chief executive Niall Martindale

“Throughout this challenging period, we committed that as soon as market conditions allowed us to lower our prices we would do so, and today we are pleased to confirm that prices will be reduced from January 2023.

“The Government’s EPG scheme will provide further savings and we welcome the additional support it is providing to our customers at this time.”

Raymond Gormley of the Consumer Council said the tariff reductions “will ease some of the pressure that customers have been dealing with”.

“However, prices still remain much higher than last year so many consumers in Northern Ireland are still justifiably worried about their bills,” he added.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support.”

Kevin Shiels, acting chief executive at the Utility Regulator, said: “Today’s announcement offers some welcome relief to gas consumers this winter after a period when surging wholesale energy prices led to unprecedented increases in bills.

“As a regulator, we have always said that changes to consumer bills in Northern Ireland are not a one-way street.

“Our job is to make sure that consumer bills reflect the costs of providing the service, and we said we would act quickly should falling wholesale costs allow us to reduce bills.

“Recent and sustained falls in wholesale costs have allowed us to approve a fall in firmus energy’s tariffs.”

He said prices here were lower than across the Irish Sea.

“Firmus energy’s announcement today will mean that the combined regulated electricity and gas bill in Ten Towns area will be £2,174 a year from January 1,” he said.

“This compares to the price cap in Great Britain, where the combined electricity and gas bill for the average household will be £2,867 a year from January 1.”

He added the watchdog was also working with the Government and energy suppliers to ensure payments of £400 under the Energy Bill Support Scheme and additional £200 payments to help with the cost of home heating oil were paid to local consumers “quickly”.

Last week UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart said his aim was for the £600 to be paid to households here as soon as possible.