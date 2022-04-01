First cruise ship of 2022 arrives in Belfast as tourism industry anticipates bumper holiday season

But promise of “high-end boutiques… reminiscent of those found in Paris” may not be fulfilled

The first cruise ship of 2022 arrived in Belfast Harbour on Friday as the tourism industry anticipates a bumper season after taking a massive hit from Covid-19.

The Viking Venus, a 930-passenger vessel owned by Viking Cruises, is the first of 130 cruise ships expected to bring up to 340,000 visitors to Belfast in 2022.

Belfast is a stop on Viking Cruises’ 15-day voyage between London and Bergen in Norway.

Belfast Harbour said 18 of the cruise ships would be first-time visitors, and many would visit on multiple occasions. In total, there are 50 vessels from 33 cruise lines due to arrive.

Newcomers include the Ambassador Ambience from British cruise line, Ambassador, and Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess and Island Princess.

Michael Robinson, Belfast Harbour’s port director, said: “Following two challenging years for tourism, the team at Belfast Harbour is thrilled to have 130 cruise vessels booked for arrival at our port in 2022.

“This busy cruise schedule signals an increase in customer confidence in travel and will be a welcome economic boost to the local tourism industry.

“The team is also looking forward to welcoming 18 ships for their inaugural call to these shores, which will further enhance Belfast’s and the wider region’s reputation as a must-visit cruise destination.”

But he said the Harbour was still working with public health agencies and cruise lines to implement safety protocols.

Mary Jo McCanny, director of visitor servicing at Visit Belfast, added: “The tourism investment that brought an increasing number of international and first-time visitors here before Covid, placed Belfast in a really good position to safely welcome cruise visitors back to Northern Ireland last summer.

“We expect to exceed our 2019 cruise passenger numbers this season, which is a testament to the quality of our visitor experiences, the strong working relationships Cruise Belfast has with global cruise operators and the warmth of the visitor services teams.

“The partnership between Belfast Harbour and Visit Belfast and ongoing support from Tourism NI enables us to provide both shore-side and on-board visitor information services, ensuring a first-class welcome is available to passengers as soon as they arrive in Belfast.”

The Viking Cruises’ website sells Belfast to customers with points such as “beautifully restored Victorian architecture, a gleaming waterfront, a thriving food scene and music-filled pubs are all part of today’s Belfast”.

It states that “the influence of Britain is everywhere, with buildings exuding Victorian flair and cosmopolitan elegance, but the city clings to its famous Irish charm with welcoming pubs, inns and shops”.

But it could be accused of over-selling the part of south Belfast once known as the Golden Mile, which is now pockmarked by vacant restaurant units.

However, Viking Cruises notes that “along the Golden Mile, high-end boutiques are reminiscent of those found in Paris, and the opulent Grand Opera House stands as a hub of Belfast culture”.