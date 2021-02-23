First Derivatives to sell majority of Quantile stake for £11m

Technology firm First Derivatives is selling the majority of its stake in Quantile Technologies to growth equity firm Spectrum Equity

First Derivatives, which is based in Newry, is selling the stake for a cash consideration of £11m (€12.7m).

This represents a total gain of £10m on the initial cost of the investment, and a £7m gain on the current carrying value.

Following the sale First Derivatives will retain a minority stake in Quantile.

In a statement on Tuesday First Derivatives said the investment initially occurred as part of its strategy of assisting companies that were adopting KX technology.

KX technology enables high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence services.

Quantile utilises KX as the technology that underpins its advanced compression and risk rebalancing services.

First Derivatives said that Quantile “remains a valuable customer of the group.”

The investment in Quantile represented First Derivative's largest investment of this type, and accounted for £10m of a total of £16m of other financial assets on the group's consolidated balance sheet at February 28 2020.

In the year to December 2019, Quantile reported net profit of £700,000.

The money from the sale has been received by First Derivatives and the company said proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

Commenting on the sale, Gerry Hennigan, analyst at Goodbody, said: “While the partial disposal clearly represents a healthy return, the intervening success and growth also serves as an endorsement both of the Quantile platform and indirectly the underlying Kx technology.”

Seamus Keating-headed First Derivatives saw its revenue increase over the six months to August 31, despite Covid-19 impacting economic activity around the world.

The firm reported revenue of £119.6m) for the period, up 3% year-on-year, according to interim results.

Gross profit at the Seamus Keating-headed company increased marginally to £48.2m.

Headquartered in Newry, First Derivatives has over 2,400 spread across 15 locations on four continents.

First Derivatives started out providing services to financial markets firms - in particular big investment banks.

Its customers are increasingly drawn from a range of sectors, from Formula One to satellite operators.