First Harland and Wolff vessels built in 20 years delivered in London

23 Cory barges have been delivered to the Thames-side company.

One of the 23 barges built by Harland and Wolff — © Picture by David Cordner - david

The first vessels to be built at Harland and Wolff’s shipyard in Belfast have been delivered to London-based company Cory.

The 23 barges are the first to have been launched at the historic shipyard since MV Anvil Point was built in 2003.

The barge was launched from Harland & Wolff’s Belfast shipyard and taken by sea to Cory’s lighterage site on the banks of the River Thames. It will join Cory’s existing fleet of tugs and barges, and will be used to transport recyclable and non-recyclable waste.

Cory is the largest commercial operator on the Thames, and its use of the river to transport waste removes around 100,000 truck journeys from London’s roads each year.

Cory placed an initial order of 12 barges with Harland & Wolff on 1st June 2022 worth £8.5 million. Later Cory extended the contract by a further 11 barges, taking the contract total to £18.1 million. The barges will play a vital role in Cory’s growth plans.

Fran Comerford-Cole, Director of Logistics at Cory, said: “We are at an exciting period of growth, as construction of our new facility is now underway.

"As well as investing in developing this vital piece of UK infrastructure, we want to ensure that our supply chain supports UK industries such as shipbuilding so Harland & Wolff was a natural partner for us."

John Wood, CEO of Harland & Wolff commented following the delivery: “It’s great to see the first vessel built in the yard since we acquired the yard in December 2019 completed and delivered.

"This contract is enabling us to build up the necessary workforce and skills we will require when we start to deliver on the FSS contract, with high quality local employment and apprenticeships.”

H&W said the work on the barges was supporting its ramp-up in workforce numbers and the honing of shipyard skills which will be required for its work on a £1.6bn Fleet Solid Support (FSS) programme for the Minister of Defence (MoD).

The Belfast shipyard, and another H&W premises in Appledore, is to deliver work of around £700m to £800m through the life of the programme, which is being delivered with Spanish company Navantia and BMT in Bath.

It will last seven years and is starting this year. H&W has said it will require another 900 staff for work on the programme. The business has around 600 staff in Belfast at present.