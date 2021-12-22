First Minister serves praise on McDonald’s as it marks 30 years in Northern Ireland

First Minister Paul Givan has served up praise for McDonald’s as the burger chain marks 30 years since it opened its first restaurant here.

The fast-food chain now employs 3,200 people at its 33 restaurants across Northern Ireland, which are operated by seven franchisees.

And it said another 4,000 jobs are supported through its supply chain here, which includes beef from Dawn Meats, packaging from Huhtamaki, dairy products from Kerry Group and chicken from Moy Park.

Northern Ireland’s first McDonald’s was opened in 1991 in Belfast’s Bradbury Place – once the heart of the city’s Golden Mile.

NIO Minister Richard Needham and former Krypton Factor presenter, Belfast-born Gordon Burns, were guests of honour at the opening and were filmed ordering two Big Macs, two large fries and two milkshakes at the counter.

Three decades later, the First Minister said: “It’s a pleasure to celebrate the 30th anniversary of McDonald’s restaurants in Northern Ireland. This is a global brand that makes a real difference to local lives.

“I’m pleased that many of Northern Ireland’s high-quality products are used in McDonald’s restaurants right across the globe, highlighting all that is good about our local produce. I applaud McDonald’s for their commitment to local sourcing and for the ongoing support that they give to local agri-food processors.”

The first McDonalds in Northern Ireland opens

He said the food and drink sector contributes £2.6bn a a year in gross value added, with a total economic impact of £4.9bn and supported 113,000 local jobs.

“It is not in our economic interest to have our local suppliers disadvantaged, and everything continues to be done to ensure no additional burdens will be placed on local companies negatively affecting their competitiveness.”

John McCollum operates seven McDonald’s restaurants and has been a franchisee for nearly 30 years.

His portfolio includes McDonald’s at Sprucefield at a venue at McKinstry Road in Dunmurry, which opened last year.

He said McDonald’s staff had helped ensure its success.

“Our restaurants across Northern Ireland are brimming with superb talent,” he said. “Our crew is made up of outstanding individuals of all ages and from all backgrounds, all working as a team to ensure our customer has a brilliant experience every time they visit a restaurant, drive-thru or order a delivery from us.

NIO Minister Richard Needham enjoys a Big Mac at the opening of Northern Ireland's first McDonald's at Belfast's Bradbury Place in 1991

“As a business, we’re passionate about where our food comes from and we celebrate our commitment to our suppliers in Northern Ireland, who play a critical role in producing some of our most iconic menu items and building trust in the quality and provenance of McDonald’s food.”

Another McDonald’s restaurant is planned for Newtownbreda in south Belfast.