First Not-for-EU labels appear in Asda’s Northern Ireland stores

Asda has become the first supermarket to introduce new Not-for-EU labelling in its Northern Ireland stores (Photo: Chris Radburn/PA)

A soft-touch approach should be applied to new labelling regulations coming into force for meat and dairy products traded between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, according to a retail sector representative.

Responding as Asda became the first supermarket to introduce new Not-for-EU labelling ahead of its mandatory use from October, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) director Neil Johnston called for a “pragmatic approach” as retailers get to grips with the new requirements.

NIRC represents all the main supermarkets including Asda, which is already introducing Not-for-EU labelling across its own-brand meat products, as reported by BBC NI this morning.

A spokesperson for Asda confirmed the rollout in line with the Windsor Framework, which will apply to products in GB a year later in October 2024.

“Supermarkets are focused on maintaining as broad as possible range of goods and value for money for NI consumers,” said Mr Johnson. “NI benefits hugely from being part of UK market and it is essential that we minimise any disruption on GB to NI trade.

“We also need to respect the EU’s need to protect the EU internal market given the proximity of the Republic – and labelling is part of the measures designed to do this.

“For the supermarkets the consumers are the priority. While they have worked closely with government about these measures, the detailed guidance was only published a few weeks ago and so it is conceivable there will be some bumps along the road.

“Consumers should be assured, however, that any disruption will be kept to a minimum.

“We have been reassured that compliance from 1 October will be more about ‘education and upskilling’ rather than rigorous enforcement. We very much hope that a pragmatic approach is pursued.”

As well as labels on pack, there will be posters and shelf edge labels in stores to highlight certain produce should not travel beyond NI into any EU markets, said Mr Johnson.

Initially applying to fresh meat and dairy products, the new labelling requirements will apply to most food including fruit and vegetables by July 2025.

The Framework was agreed between the EU and UK Government back in February as a post-Brexit legal arrangement replacing the contentious NI Protocol.

Goods arriving in NI from GB go through a green lane with no checks if they are intended to stay in the region, or a red lane with checks if they are destined for the Republic or other EU markets.

Certain products subject to EU regulations, such as meat, dairy and loose fruit and veg, can be traded from GB to NI in an expedited green lane with the Not-for-EU labelling in place to prevent any onward transit into the Republic of Ireland.

The Framework addresses trade challenges for NI post-Brexit, which remains part of both the UK and the EU single market due to its border with the Republic of Ireland.

Since the UK exited the EU in 2020, NI businesses and households have faced restrictions, delays and additional paperwork and costs when buying in some goods from GB.