First phase of King's Hall health and wellbeing park is completed

David Burrows, CEO of Benmore Group, at the King’s Hall

The first phase of the King's Hall Health and Wellbeing Park in south Belfast has been handed over to developer Benmore Octopus by construction firm H&J Martin.

H&J Martin built the precision Dataworks medicine hub next to the famous Royal Ulster Agricultural Society building.

The entire site is being turned into what the developer said would be "the most innovative health and wellbeing hub in the UK".

Dataworks is due to welcome its first tenant, listed diagnostics firm Diaceutics plc, over the next few months.

Benmore Octopus has said it hopes other medical technology companies will set up in Dataworks.

It's part of King's Hall Life Sciences, a centre for life sciences companies offering grade A offices and laboratory space.

H&J Martin started work on the 40,000 sq ft Dataworks in late 2019. Diaceutics is to occupy around 25% of the space.

The development is funded by the Department of Finance under the Northern Ireland Investment Fund.

The £100m fund provides debt finance for real estate, regeneration, low carbon and infrastructure projects. The fund is managed by CBRE's Investment Advisory team, part of CBRE Capital Advisors.

Building work on the next phase on the site is due to start next month after being granted planning permission.

The extended King's Hall site, formerly the Balmoral Showgrounds, the old home of the Balmoral Show and of concerts, will also include care for the elderly, a nursery, mixed-use medical facility and a multi-storey car park.

Benmore Octopus director David Burrows said: "We are delighted to have completed construction of Dataworks.

"It marks a major milestone in the transformation of the site to become the King's Hall Health and Wellbeing Park and the next step on our mission to create a hub for the global life sciences sector.

"Diaceutics' commitment to Dataworks is testament to the location, space and collaborative potential of the site, one which will meet the needs of the growing precision medicine sector here and around the world.

"We look forward to welcoming others to the site and building a world class hub."

Benmore Octopus is a joint venture between developers Benmore Group and Octopus Real Estate.