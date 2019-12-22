First ship back at Belfast shipyard

It followed a nine-week campaign which saw a worker-led round-the-clock occupation of the historic site – where Titanic was built.

The first ship has arrived at Harland and Wolff since it was taken over.

It followed a nine-week campaign which saw a worker-led round-the-clock occupation of the historic site – where Titanic was built – after it was placed into administration over the summer.

Trade unionist Joe Passmore said: “Harland and Wolff are back in business.

“First ship enters our yards since the takeover.

“The future is looking bright for our new company.”

Harland and Wolff has been bought for £6 million by InfraStrata, a London-based company that specialises in energy infrastructure projects.

Steel worker and Unite shop steward Mr Passmore was heavily involved during the tense weeks after the shipyard closed its doors and lauded its success as “historic”.