Fiscal Council report highlights options to address NI budget shortfall

Northern Ireland is facing stark choices over cutting services or raising more revenue, according to a new report published this morning identifying the extent of our budget shortfall.

It highlights NI Civil Service estimates of £800m in cuts or additional revenue that government departments need to find to avoid another overspend.

The 2023-24 Budget for NI, unveiled last week by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, features a 3.2% real-terms cut in funding.

Pressure is coming from UK-wide inflation and pay increases and is exacerbated by the absence of an Executive, said the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council.

But the cuts also reflect an ongoing squeeze on the block grant from the operation of the Barnett formula.

Funding in NI needs to increase from 21% to 24% above equivalent spending in England to achieve similar outcomes, according to the council.

Its new report, entitled Updated Estimate Of The Relative Need For Public Spending In Northern Ireland, looks at the likely impact of the budget on public spending here.

Beyond cutting services or generating revenue, options for NI include seeking more UK government funding or putting a floor under block grant funding in line with Wales.

Proposed revenue-generating measures, such as the introduction of water or prescription charges, might not be sufficient or timely enough to address the shortfall, it has been suggested.

With deductions for low-income households taken into account, income from water charges would be expected to generate in the region of £200m-£250m.

And with prescriptions, anticipated gains may have been inflated with as much as 90% of NHS-delivered medication in England, also said to be subject to reductions.

NI Fiscal Council chair Sir Robert Chote said: “For many years NI departments benefited from funding per head that was not only well above spending in England, but also above estimates of relative need.

“The funding premium has fallen sharply to [be] broadly in line with relative need, which has already proved very challenging, and it is set to drop even further.

“That will increase the pressure on a restored Executive to deliver reform and improve efficiency, as well as confronting it with difficult choices over cutting services or raising more revenue.

“Another option would be to put a floor under the block grant funding, in line with relative need, as in Wales, but that would need the agreement of the UK government.”

Last week’s budget announcement saw the Secretary of State make a £297m claim on the Treasury Reserve to balance the books, extending a deferral on repayment to 2024/25 to facilitate a reduction in the real-term cut to funding from 5.5% to 3.2%.

Under the deal with the Treasury, NI will forego any boost to the block grant, which will instead be put towards repaying the reserve claim.

Unspent funding from past political agreements — including New Deal For NI (2020) funding, to help businesses in the wake of Brexit, and Stormont House Agreement (2014) funding for institutions to address the legacy of the Troubles — may also be reallocated to the repayment.

The departments of education, justice and the economy all face the biggest year-on-year cuts in this year’s budget, said the council, contrasting cuts in education here with the planned rise in English schools’ spending.

The health, infrastructure and communities departments, meanwhile, face smaller real cuts than the average.