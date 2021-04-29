Five Northern Ireland firms honoured with awards from Queen

Five companies from Northern Ireland have won major honours from the Queen.

The businesses are the recipients of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, created following the recommendation of a committee chaired by the late Duke of Edinburgh in 1965.

The Northern Ireland winners of the Queen’s Awards announced today by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy include Environment Street Furniture in Belfast which makes outdoor furniture for global clients such as theme parks. In total, 205 firms in the UK are recognised.

AES Global, Texthelp, InspecVision and PAC Group are also winners.

Winners are allowed to fly The Queen’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on their marketing materials. They also receive a grant of appointment and a commemorative trophy.

Businesses are able to apply for the awards, with the winners chosen by senior officials in Whitehall and experts from industry, academia and the third sector, with winners then recommended by the Prime Minister.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The past year has been a tough time for many businesses across the UK, which is why it is more important than ever to celebrate the achievements of our wealth creators and recognise the contributions they make to our communities.”

The awards are presented across the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Environmental Street Furniture, whose MD is Alan Lowry, receives the award for international trade, after its growth quadrupled in the last three years. Exports to 26 markets now account for 78% of its work. Its order book shrank in the pandemic but the company pivoted to make products to prevent the spread of Covid-19, such as a stand-up sanitiser dispenser.

Mallusk company InspecVision has also been awarded for its export performance today. It makes 2D and 3D measurement systems for the inspection of manufactured components, mainly in the sheet metal industry.