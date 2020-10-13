Five things on the Executive's agenda as ministers consider second lockdown

The Northern Ireland Executive will meet this afternoon to discuss imposing further restrictions as cases of Coronavirus continue to spiral out of control.

First Minister Arlene Foster has warned that "big decisions" will have to be made in order to deal with the pandemic.

We take a look at five key areas ministers will have to grapple with.

A second total lockdown

Northern Ireland chief medical officer Michael McBride is reported to have recommended the Executive imposed a second region-wide lockdown lasting between four to six weeks- with new measures in place by Friday at the latest.

This would be a major move which would undoubtedly plunge the economy further into recession and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.

There are rumours of splits in the Executive on whether to introduce a second total lockdown. Ministers will have a tough job in balancing the public's health needs with that of jobs and employment.

Northern Ireland economy

Ministers will have to consider what impact any new restrictions will have on our already fragile economy.

Leading economist Dr Esmond Birnie has said a second lockdown could cause Northern Ireland economy to shrink by around £2billion.

If heavier restrictions are imposed on the hospitality industry for example, it could cause even more bars and restaurants to close, with many struggling just to break even at present.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said on Monday: "The local economy is in a fragile position, redundancies are already increasing and Ministers must take all of this into consideration when looking for a balanced approach to how we deal with the current health crisis."

Schools

One of the biggest decisions the Executive is faced with is whether to close schools again, which would impact on parents with childcare issues and once again damaging pupils' education.

Principals have called for a definitive decision on whether or not schools will close for a longer mid-term break.

With schools set to shut for the Halloween break in a fortnight, there is growing speculation new restrictions considered by the Executive could include a longer closure for two or even three weeks.

However, Education Minister Peter Weir has insisted schools should remain open even if a so-called "circuit breaker" lockdown is introduced.

Job support

The latest labour market statistics show that unemployment in Northern Ireland now sits at 3.7%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points on March and a quarterly rise not seen since 2012.

The Executive will have to consider the impact any new restrictions will have on unemployment and consider new support packages to prevent workers from losing their jobs.

The hospitality industry could be the hardest hit by a second lockdown. Finance Minister Conor Murphy may have to extend a grant scheme for hospitality businesses which has already been rolled out in the North West of the region.

The scheme sees eligible businesses get up to £600 per week for the duration of the restrictions.

On October 9 the UK Government gave the Executive an additional £200m in Covid-19 support. Whether this is enough to prevent further mass job losses remains to be seen.

NHS

One of the biggest decisions the Executive is facing is what measures to take to protect our hospitals from being overrun with cases of Covid-19.

As of Monday, there was 140 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with the virus. Twenty-two patients are in ICU, with 15 patients ventilated.

Any new restrictions will be mainly designed to prevent hospital admissions from continuing to rise dramatically.

Virologist Dr Connor Bamford has said there will be an increase in the number of people dying from Covid-19 in the next one or two weeks- but that a second lockdown would limit those figures.