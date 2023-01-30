Flybe collapse: Belfast City Airport remains viable despite ‘devastating’ news, says MP

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said Flybe going bust was a sharp shock for customers and staff, but claimed the George Best Belfast City Airport is likely to recover well.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, the MP for East Belfast said the news was “a total surprise” to staff at the airport.

The airline went into administration on Saturday, having also previously gone into administration in 2020.

The local MP also extended concerns and well wishes for the staff, who had just been starting to “get back at it” as the airline restarted in April.

“I know it was deeply frustrating for travellers on Saturday, but devastating for those who had felt they got a new lease of life with this restructured Flybe,” he said.

He said that as the airport had engaged in long-term planning with Flybe, they were totally unaware that the company was going to go into administration.

“Whenever I spoke with the airport first thing on Saturday morning, they told me they first learned of this at 4.30 on Saturday morning,” he said.

“Earlier last week, they had engaged with Flybe to talk about and schedule the new season.

“So a total surprise and shock for those affected."

He added that as the first time Flybe went into administration was directly before covid lockdowns hit, many staff missed out on furlough and found it difficult to gain other employment on airlines due to travel restrictions affecting demand.

Flybe had a base at Belfast City Airport, and offered 10 routes there.

Mr Robinson also said he believed that the news would not affect the viability of the airport.

“Because it only started operations in April last year, the airport has a whole range of airlines operating. Flybe was a small proportion of that whereas previously it had been a large proportion,” he said.

“Belfast City Airport has done an incredible job in ensuring routes continue through other airlines.”

“In fact of the 10 routes that Flybe provided from Belfast city airport, 8 had other carriers,” he added.

Emerald Airlines, the operator of the Aer Lingus regional network, has assured it is committed to ensuring that Northern Ireland stays connected to the mainland UK.

It has added 15,000 seats to its existing flights from Belfast City Airport, including services to Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh.

It is also holding open interviews on Thursday and Friday for any former Flybe staff who have been affected by the administration announcement.

Alan Lowry, the Chair of Federation of Small Businesses NI, has written to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris to express concerns around keeping Northern Ireland connected to the rest of the UK.

He said, “Unlike almost any other part of the UK, Northern Ireland society is heavily reliant on air connectivity to maintain links with other cities in Scotland, England and Wales. These links are not only vital to business but also to those engaged in studies at universities in GB and to those who travel as part of the endless ebb and flow of social movements between these islands to participate in sport and leisure.”

Mr Lowry highlighted the government’s Union Connectivity Review, produced by Sir Peter Hendy CBE and published in 2021.

The report made two recommendations: the revision of existing subsidy rules for domestic aviation and the reduction of the rate of domestic aviation tax. Neither recommendation has been carried out.

“It is of deep concern that neither of these recommendations has yet been acted upon and that Northern Ireland now finds itself being stripped of a vital carrier that plays such a significant role in our daily connectivity with the rest of the UK and beyond." he said.