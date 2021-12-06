Flying high: Aerospace chief lands top director gong at Belfast awards event

Sir Michael Ryan is presented with the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice by Gordon Milligan, Institute of Directors Northern Ireland Chairman. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Presseye

One of Northern Ireland’s top business leaders has been recognised for his “outstanding contribution” to the economy at a top awards event.

Sir Michael Ryan, vice president and general manager of Spirit AeroSystems, Belfast, formerly Bombardier, was honoured at the 2021 Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) Director of the Year Awards, sponsored by AIB.

The business chief took the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice at the Merchant Hotel, Belfast.

Headquartered in Kansas, Spirit AeroSystems finalised the acquisition of the former Bombardier Belfast site in October 2020.

Sir Michael, who has worked within the aerospace industry since graduating from Queen’s University, Belfast in 1981, was presented with the award along with 12 other business leaders who were recognised across various categories.

Other recipients included David Henderson of Tobermore, paving block and flags manufacturer, who received the award for Innovation, while Ellvena Graham, former Ulster Bank Head and chair on several boards including the ICC, Dale Farm and Catalyst, was presented with the Non-Executive Director of the Year Award.

Kevin McNamee of Denroy Group received the Family Business Director of the Year Award.

Praising Mr Ryan, Gordon Milligan, IoD NI chairman, said: “Having worked within the aerospace industry for over four decades, Sir Michael has consistently demonstrated his commitment to enhancing Northern Ireland’s reputation within this sector.

“In recognition of his achievements, it was my privilege to present the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice to Sir Michael Ryan at our annual ceremony, in appreciation of his outstanding leadership and the significant economic contributions he has made throughout his career.

“I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate all of our 2021 winners, who have yet again demonstrated the resilience and strength of Northern Ireland’s business community across a breadth of industries and sectors, despite what has been a most challenging time for business.”

Sir Michael said: “I am honoured to receive this award and to be in the company of other category winners whose outstanding achievements are having such a positive impact on Northern Ireland’s business community and economy.

“The award reflects the commitment and resilience of all my Spirit, Belfast colleagues during an enormously challenging period for aviation. I am proud to lead a team that continues to adapt and innovate within an extremely competitive environment...”