fonaCAB expands with Co Armagh taxi firm takeover

Belfast taxi company fonaCAB has acquired seven taxi firms across the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown areas.

This follows previous expansions by Northern Ireland's largest taxi company into Belfast and Lisburn earlier this year.

From Monday, Co Armagh firms Anytime Taxis, Autocabs, Call-A-Cab, Check Cabs, Eden, K Jays and Minicab Taxis were the latest independent companies to be bought over by the fonaCAB group.

It is hoped that the takeover will improve taxi availability in the areas as there will be more taxis in one place.

While all existing depot telephone numbers are still in use, calls will be directed to a new state-of-the-art contact centre based at Carn Road, Portadown.

Drivers and every member of desk staff including those depot owners have been offered a position with fonaCAB.

Car will be rebranded and staff will wear the company uniform. Fares will also remain unchanged initially.

FonaCAB said it hoped the new booking system will result in a more efficient service and customers will be able to benefit from its phone app.

A spokesman added: “The existing depots will remain open and will be refurbished and rebranded over the next few weeks. Passengers will still be able to book their taxi and wait from each of these locations.

“The fare structure that was in place at each of the depots is still in place. We will consider standardising fares over time to simplify matters but for now nothing has changed.

“If you had an account with one of the acquired companies, or a regular booking, these are all still in operation.”