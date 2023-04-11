Food inflation expected to dampen profits for Tesco

Profits are expected to dip in the latest financial figures from the UK’s largest supermarket as sales struggle to keep pace with food and drink inflation.

Tesco is scheduled to offer investors and analysts an update on its financial performance for the year to February this Thursday. It is expected to unveil a group adjusted operating profit of £2.6bn for the year, down from £2.8bn a year earlier.

Profitability has been dented by rocketing energy prices and higher labour costs over the past year.

UK Consumer Price Index inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February due to increased pressure on food prices, exacerbated by recent fruit and vegetable shortages. Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose by 18% year on year in February, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Tesco’s buying power will have shielded the group from inflation quite this high but chief executive officer Ken Murphy said in January he expected more inflation to hit the retailer.

Revenues are expected to hit £65.7bn in the year to February, up from £54.8bn the previous year.

Shareholders will be eager for the company to outline whether its cost inflation is starting to ease back yet or if profits are likely to remain constricted for longer.

Profitability has also been dented by the retailer’s investment in prices to keep customers coming through the door in the face of the continued growth of German discounter rivals Aldi and Lidl.

The retail group has maintained its Northern Ireland grocery market dominance with a 35.7% share in the latest figures from Kantar for the 52 weeks to March 19.

Kantar said the retailer had welcomed an influx of new shoppers in store alongside more frequent trips, contributing an additional £78.5m to Tesco’s overall performance in NI.