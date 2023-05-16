Food inflation: Which? review reveals eye-watering rise in grocery prices

Which? found that prices for some food products in major supermarkets have almost doubled in the last year — © Getty Images

Consumer watchdog Which? has found meat, yoghurt and vegetables are among items costing double what they were last year as food inflation rages.

Which? reviewed pricing on more than 26,000 food and drink items at Tesco, Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury’s, as well as four others which do not operate in Northern Ireland.

It found inflation in categories that have previously seen the highest rises, including milk, butters and spreads and bakery items, has eased slightly, while other essential food groups like meat, fish and vegetables have continued to rise month on month.

Some items had almost doubled in the three months to the end of April this year compared to last year.

At Asda, Morliny Frankfurters (350g) rose from an average of £1.25 to £2.42 — a rise of 93.8%. At Tesco, own-brand salmon tails 260g went from £3 to £4.54 — a rise of 51.4%.

Which? urged the Prime Minister to back struggling shoppers at a food summit being held today.