Footfall during Black Friday not at levels of 2019: report

Retail footfall in Northern Ireland during the week of Black Friday remained nearly 20% lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

The findings from retail experts Springboard suggest that shoppers here may be keeping purse strings tight amid the cost-of-living crisis or have not fully resumed their bricks-and-mortar shopping habits since the pandemic.

However, when compared to shopping figures for the week of Black Friday in 2021, retail footfall here was up 7.2%.

That was a stronger performance than the UK as a whole, where footfall had risen by 4.2%.

Out of 10 UK regions, Northern Ireland’s increase was the fourth highest.

But when compared to footfall figures in the pre-pandemic era of 2019, Northern Ireland’s performance was much weaker than the UK as a whole, with a decrease of 19.4%.

The UK average compared to 2019 was a fall of 14.1%, with the worst slump in Wales at 19.8%.

Wales was also the only UK region to experience a slump in footfall during the week of Black Friday, in which retailers offer pre-Christmas discounts, compared to the previous week.

On a week-to-week basis, footfall in the UK was up 3.2%, while Northern Ireland’s rate of increase was smaller at 1.3%.

The relatively weak performance for Northern Ireland and Wales could mean that people in both locations are suffering more in the cost-of-living crisis than other areas, leading to a fall in discretionary spending.

According to the latest figures from the Asda Income Tracker, families in Northern Ireland have just £95.10 left for discretionary spending each week, which is currently the worst in the UK.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “UK retail destinations received a boost from Black Friday, with an increase in footfall from the week before that was twice as large as in the previous week.

“However, notably, footfall still remained significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, indicating consistent nervousness around spending in the current climate.”