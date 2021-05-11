Footfall increased by over 20% last week on our high streets

The surge in traffic was attributable to the reopening of non-essential retail on April 30, according to retail expert Springboard.

It also revealed that the figure here was a stark contrast to high streets elsewhere in the UK where footfall declined by 6.6% for the week beginning May 2.

Northern Ireland’s footfall over the week was 242.8% greater than in 2020, but it was still less (-7.8%) than the same period in 2019.

On a UK level, the decline in footfall to high streets for the week was down 35% on 2019.

The data also showed that retail parks remained the most resilient shopping destinations all over the UK. Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “The ongoing resilience of retail parks throughout the pandemic in retaining shopper numbers meant that last week footfall in this destination type was only marginally below the 2019 pre-pandemic level.”

She added: “The 21.1% increase in Northern Ireland’s high streets last week was more modest than the 93.2% rise in UK high streets when stores reopened in England, and so we would anticipate that footfall in Northern Ireland will continue to rise into subsequent weeks.

"Having said this, much will depend on the weather, and rain is forecast for much of this week which always acts as a deterrent to high street shopping trips.”

Last week, Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon said it experienced its busiest bank holiday weekend on record after more than 136,000 shoppers visited the centre.

UK high streets suffered multiple losses throughout the pandemic with household names like Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Debenhams pulling down the shutters.

Meanwhile brands including Argos and Gap are downsizing operations which will leave further voids on the high street.

Ms Wherle said the loss of such big names “inevitably impacts high street footfall adversely as the choice is more limited”.

“However, Northern Ireland’s high streets may well be better insulated from the impact of the closure of high street names as they have a strong local profile with a good representation of independent retailers which provide variety in its retail offer.”