Former army base in Derry to be transformed into new £70m medical hub

The former Fort George army base will be transformed into a vast medical hub set to revolutionise GP services in Londonderry.

On completion the development will see the relocation of around 450 existing medical posts, with the creation of a further 250 new positions when the project is completed, marking a total investment by the Western Trust of around £70m.

Trust chief executive Dr Anne Kilgallen said the plan is to complete detailed design for the Cityside Health and Care Centre within 28 months.

“Progression to tender and award of the construction contract will however be dependent upon a second stage approval being granted by the Department of Health and affordability at that time,” she added.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said that while there was merit in the creation of the new health hub, he expressed reservations about its location.

He said: “While it would be foolish not to see the merit in a new health hub, Fort George is perhaps not the most suitable location. People will no doubt see this announcement as falling short of earlier proposals, promises and plans. In short, it could be deemed a reduction in terms of ambition. I am of the opinion that this strategically important development site would be better utilised for something that adds real value economically to the city and beyond.

“However, that being said, I am acutely aware of the challenges facing our health service pre-pandemic.

“A system already at breaking point has struggled under the weight of the past year. This state-of-the-art facility will, I hope, take pressure off that system and ensure the effective delivery of integrated health services for the surrounding areas.

“The creation of 250 permanent jobs is also good news, particularly in conjunction with the transfer of Health Sciences to Magee University, which I hope will encourage more students to train and remain.”

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan said the creation of the new medical hub would bring better health care for the people of Derry while the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Brian Tierney, said the project would further open up the riverfront.

Mr Tierney said: “This ties in with our £250m City Deal which will see a regeneration of the riverfront and which has a large focus on healthcare and innovation in this city and region.”