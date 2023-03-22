Former Belfast City Council CEO to lead Northern Ireland’s top business body

Former Belfast City Council boss Suzanne Wylie is to take up a new role as chief executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce & Industry, it was announced today.

Ms Wylie has been chief executive of the Government of Jersey since February 2022, a post she took up after serving for eight years as Belfast City Council CEO.

She is expected to take up her new role at NI Chamber in summer, when she will succeed Ann McGregor. Ms McGregor has been in the role for 15 years.

Gillian McAuley, president of NI Chamber, said: “Replacing Ann was always going to be a challenge after her long and successful track record at NI Chamber.

"However, we are delighted that Suzanne, with all her extensive experience and expertise, will be our new chief executive.

"Businesses in Northern Ireland face a multitude of challenges at the moment but there is also immense opportunity as the region emerges as the ideal location for business expansion.

"Under Suzanne’s leadership, NI Chamber will continue to work with businesses across all sectors to give voice to their issues and to promote sustained economic growth in Northern Ireland.

“Exciting times lie ahead for Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and I look forward to working closely with Suzanne as we continue to maximise our impact and potential.”