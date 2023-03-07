Former Delaney’s restaurant in Belfast on the market for £1m

Delaney's was a beloved cafe and restaurant in Belfast until it shut in 2011, to be replaced by a Caffe Nero

A building at 19 to 27 Lombard Street in Belfast, which used to be the home of Delaney's and now houses Caffe Nero, has gone on the market for around £1m

A slice of Belfast cafe society nostalgia could be within reach if you’ve a spare £1m after the former home of Delaney’s went on the market.

Delaney’s was a well-loved cafe and restaurant in the city’s Lombard Street, housed in a distinct curved one-storey building.

But the venue was closed down in 2011 and converted into a Caffé Nero, which opened that year.

The building, which also includes retailer Pretty Vintage as a tenant, has now gone on the market through commercial property agents Frazer Kidd for offers starting at £1m.

Belfast City Council gave the go-ahead for the demolition of the building last year. In plans from Marmont Properties, it was to be replaced by a five-store block with a cafe/restaurant on the ground floor and 12 apartments on the upper four storeys.

Now it’s on sale complete with planning permission for the redevelopment.

Frazer Kidd said the building dated back to 1910 and had been a clothes shop until it was taken over by Delaney’s, a self-service cafe. Its present tenants pay annual rent of £40,400, Frazer Kidd said.

Delaney's was a beloved cafe and restaurant in Belfast until it shut in 2011, to be replaced by a Caffe Nero

The agency said the location was a popular one. “Some of Belfast’s most popular bars and restaurants are located within close proximity including White’s Tavern, Cloth Ear, Dirty Onion, Duke of York, Harp Bar, Coppi, Dumpling Library and Waterman.”

At the time the planning application was heard by the council in November, there were four objections to the redevelopment from the public prompted by their concern about the loss of a building of character from the city centre.

NI Water also saying that there wasn’t enough wastewater capacity to support the development.

However, council offers recommended the plan, commenting that the building did not make a positive contribution to the area’s character and appearance.

“The existing single storey building is currently somewhat of an anomaly in the street scene and the proposed replacement building would enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and setting of nearby listed buildings.”