Former Delaney’s restaurant site in Belfast to be demolished to make way for new multi-storey apartment block

Belfast City Council has given the green light for the demolition of the former Delaney’s restaurant on Lombard Street.

It will be replaced by a five-storey cafe and apartment block.

At the council’s Planning Committee, elected representatives approved the demolition of the existing single storey building at 19-27 Lombard Street, now a Caffé Nero.

It has been occupied by Caffé Nero since 2011, but is best known for being Delaney’s restaurant café, a city centre institution for decades.

That will make way for the erection of ground and four upper storeys providing a new café/restaurant on the ground floor and 12 apartments on the upper four storeys.

Current Caffe Nero site on Lombard Street (Google)

Eight of the units will have just one bedroom, with four two bedroom apartments, and each will also have its own balcony. The application is by Marmont Properties Ltd, care of Frazer Kidd, Victoria Street, Belfast.

The building, on the corner of Lombard Street and Rosemary Street, beside the perennially popular Fresh Garbage shop, has been there for over a century.

The approval for the redevelopment came in the face of four objections from the public. There were no objections from any of the statutory bodies, except from NI Water, who said there wasn’t sufficient wastewater capacity.

Artist's impression of new project at former Delaney's restaurant site

A council officer told the committee: “We received four objections from local people to the application, with concerns that this will be ‘another building of character destroyed within the city centre’.

“They are saying it is of “great interest and beauty to the people” and its art deco features are to be found nowhere else in the city centre.

“The objections referred to the building being unique, its internal architecture, including its gable roof, which adds to the ambience of the building. They also made the point that existing vacant buildings in the city centre should be refurbished before places such as this should be considered.

“They also referenced infrastructure issues and the NI Water objections. There were also concerns about noise and ‘unattractive living spaces’.”

Council officers recommended the plan to elected representatives.

The council report states: “The existing building proposed to be demolished is not considered to make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.

“The existing single storey building is currently somewhat of an anomaly in the street scene and the proposed replacement building would enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and setting of nearby listed buildings.

“This would be achieved by a new building of a scale and form more commensurate with its corner plot location, by obscuring large blank prominent gables of neighbouring buildings and providing a building of more appropriate height and presence to the street. It also reuses original internal features and replicates the curvature of the façade of the existing building.

“The proposal will provide an acceptable level of amenity for prospective occupiers. The site benefits from a city centre location with access to all its amenities and public transport. The proposal occupies an already developed site therefore will not contribute to increased flooding.”