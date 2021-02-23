Former Novosco boss Patrick McAliskey appointed chairman at tech firm Decision Time

Former Novosco boss Patrick McAliskey has been appointed as chairman of tech firm Decision Time.

Mr McAliskey is to advise Decision Time on how to achieve its ambitions for further growth.

He was co-founder and managing director of Belfast-based Novosco, which grew to become one of the top IT service providers in the UK. It was sold to German firm CANCOM in October 2019.

Decision Time, based in Antrim, provides software which helps organisations maintain good governance by running effective meetings, managing risk and monitoring their strategic performance.

Customers include NHS trusts, universities, housing associations, non-departmental public bodies and public sector bodies in the Republic and in Northern Ireland.

Here, its software is used by Tourism NI, Translink and Invest NI.

In the last two years, the company has more than doubled its customer base.

It has said it hopes to more than double annual revenues from £2.4m in 2020 to beyond £5m in 2023.

Mr McAliskey said: “Decision Time has a pedigree of nearly 20 years, and it is now at the point where it is growing rapidly and has an incredibly impressive market share in key sectors across the UK and Ireland.

“I fully expect the company to move to the next level over the next few years in terms of its customer-base, employee numbers and revenues.”

Decision Time is run by directors Geoff and Sinead Higgins and David Braziel.

Mr Higgins said: “Patrick’s track record speaks for itself and we’re really pleased to welcome Patrick as chairman of Decision Time.

“He is one of Northern Ireland’s most skilled entrepreneurs and business leaders, and as we seek to continue to make Decision Time one of the best places to work in Northern Ireland and one of the leading software companies in Europe, I have no doubt Patrick’s input and guidance will be absolutely invaluable to us.”