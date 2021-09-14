Former PSNI man set to head up cyber firm in Northern Ireland

A former PSNI cyber-expert will head the Belfast arm of a Japanese tech firm as it creates 10 new jobs in Northern Ireland.

Nihon Cyber Defence is now setting up a Belfast office which will service private and public sector customers across the UK and Ireland.

And Dougie Grant, formerly responsible for building the law enforcement cyber capability with the PSNI, has been appointed as the global firm’s managing director here, looking after Europe.

He’s also worked for National Cyber Security Centre based in London and Cheltenham.

The company is also headed up at an international level by Northern Ireland man, Cartan McLaughlin.

The firm says it plans to recruit a team of up to 10 core staff in Belfast over the next 12 months to work with UK and Ireland customers and support its existing operations in Japan and other regional Asia-Pacific hubs.

“It’s fantastic to be back in Belfast after delivering the national response to cyber threats and attacks in the National Cyber Security Centre,” Mr Grant said. “We will be expanding rapidly in Nihon Cyber Defence, protecting all sectors across the UK and Ireland, and supporting the global operations. Being based in Belfast ensures we can recruit talent locally, developing the local partnerships and support industry and infrastructure across Northern Ireland.”

The Toyko-headquartered company provides cyber defence solutions to a wide range of companies, governments and public sector organisations.

“The launch of the Belfast Office of Nihon Cyber Defence has always been our long-term ambition and it’s exciting to see this taking shape with the appointment of an outstanding local management team,” Cartan McLaughlin, Nihon Cyber Defence chief executive, said.

“With this experienced and capable team we will be able to build a safe and secure environment for our local and national businesses and industry. Belfast joins our head office in Tokyo and will lead Nihon Cyber Defence’s global incident management and response capability.”

The firm in Belfast will be focusing its support in the legal, accounting, critical infrastructure and specialised sectors, providing “proactive cyber services, network monitoring and incident management capabilities to enable organisations to prepare and respond” to cyber risks.