Former SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon appointed policy manager for Logistics UK

Former deputy leader of the SDLP, Nichola Mallon has been named policy manager for haulage company Logistics UK.

The Irish News reported Ms Mallon’s appointment announcement on Monday.

She will succeed Seamus Leheny, who left the role earlier this month and has been named chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA).

Ms Mallon lost her Assembly seat in the May election and in October, confirmed she was leaving her political career altogether. Following her election defeat, the former SDLP MLA changed her Twitter bio to ‘Private Citizen.’

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ms Mallon was previously Lord Mayor of Belfast from 2014 to 2015 and served as Minister for Infrastructure from 2020 to 2022.

Logistics UK, previously known as the Freight Transport Association (FTA) is one of the largest trade associations in the UK, with members moving goods by road, rail, sea, and air.

In a statement the company said the former politician “brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.”

"We are thrilled to have Nichola join our growing team” said Kate Jennings, Director of Policy at Logistics UK.

"As the business organisation representing the logistics industry, Logistics UK is always looking to deliver more for its members and Nichola’s appointment allows us to reinforce Logistics UK’s unique position as the only business group representing the entire industry, while benefiting from her wide-ranging experience and knowledge and relationships with the devolved administration in NI and the wider UK Governments.”

Ms Mallon also took to social media to share her delight at her new job.

"I’m delighted to be taking up the post of Head of Trade and Devolved Policy @LogisticsUKNews. First day in the job and it’s all go."