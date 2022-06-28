Former teacher caters to Mid Ulster sweet tooth with traditional baked treats

Belfast man Martin Booth (34) has acquired a 71-year-old bakery in Cookstown

He's gone from school timetables to marketing plans in his unconventional career so far — and now 34-year-old Martin Booth is sating Mid Ulster's appetite for caramel squares after taking over a bakery.

The Belfast man has bought Corner Bakery in Cookstown, where he says he's been astounded by the local appetite for sausage rolls and caramel squares.

And while soaring prices have made these difficult times for businesses, not to mention consumers, Martin maintains the business’s policy of baking from scratch will preserve it from the worst repercussions of inflation.

By his own admission, Martin came into the business — founded 71 years ago by the grandparents of his friend, Tim Anderson — “knowing nothing about baking”.

He won’t say how much he’s paid for the business though a spokeswoman said he’s made a “substantial investment”.

Martin Booth with shop manager Jeanette Blair

Martin says he developed an interest in business in tandem with his previous career.

“The process hadn't happened overnight. I was working in education for 11 years but always had a real passion for marketing and business. I always did freelance digital marketing along with teaching and I really loved working with a wide range of businesses,”

Tim educated him about the rich history of the bakery. “His grandmother and grandfather, Lily and Davy Turkington, started the bakery in 1951, and then Tim’s mother and father took the bakery over. Tim was the third generation of the family to take it on.

“Tim and I became really good friends and around about September last year he spoke to me about selling the bakery and asked me to come up, and said it was a great product with long-standing staff, and would it be something I would be keen to explore.

“I laughed at him and said, ‘Tim, I don't know anything about baking’. He said I didn’t need to know about baking but did need to know about pushing it out there. He said the bakery's products were amazing and the staff were amazing.”

Martin’s focus has been the commercial side of the business, as a supplier to Henderson Group which owns Spar shops in Northern Ireland. “The products don’t need any change or development but my focus is on the commercial side — getting the product out there, finding new avenues to grow and moving the business online as well to provide convenience for people."

He wants to branch out to sell outside Northern Ireland but admits not all baked goods can travel equally well. “It’s about finding the products that can travel and won’t be damaged out there in transit.”

The business has up to 45 staff, and the longest-serving worker, Anne McCollum, has been with the business for 50 years. “Most of them have been here for between 20 and 50 years, so they’ve been part of the heritage of the business. I'm here every single day and I just love it.”

He sums up its products as “all your good Northern Ireland baked goods”.

“We have your wheaten, your pancakes, your scones, to soda farls, wheaten farls, wheaten sides, soda sides, treacle sides, sausage rolls, and we have a thriving deli counter Monday to Friday. Everything is made from scratch, including our celebration cakes, which are made to order.

“The recipes are the recipes of 70 years. Mrs Turkington and her husband Davy developed them and they haven’t changed. Anne makes the caramel for the caramel squares from scratch.”

The caramel squares and sausage rolls are the jewels in the crown. “Our caramel squares are to die for, I think because the caramel is made from scratch. We could sell five or six trays of them a day, you couldn't keep up with it. We have our own wheaten bread, which is called the Wellbrook wheaten, and that’s an extra-moist, rich wheaten and an all-time favourite.

“And of course, in a good old-fashioned NI bakery you have the sausage rolls, and people rave about our sausage rolls. I’m not a big fan of sausage rolls myself but people come in and buy two or three dozen sausage rolls at a time. They either love sausage rolls, or they’re buying them for family or friends, or they’re freezing them.”

He doesn’t think the business will suffer from people cutting back on baked goods. “The fortunate thing is, the bakery is 71-years-old and customers come here day in and day out to get the same order. We’ll try as far as we can to absorb rising costs and we don’t have any intention of increasing prices. That’s where I’m at with it.”