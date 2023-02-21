Fortum & Mason chief says it’s ‘almost impossible’ for food retailers to trade without Brexit deal over NI

Without deal on post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, it is “almost impossible” for food retailers to export to the EU, says chief executive of Fortnum & Mason, Tom Athron,

Speaking to the Financial Times in Hong Kong, Mr Athron said the deal was needed for UK-EU relations to progress and urged Rishi Sunak to get the agreement over the line.

“Once that gets sorted, then actually the rest of the conversation around Britain’s trading relationship with Europe will begin to improve,” Mr Athron said.

Mr Athron also said the government needed to “invest some time improving its relationship with the EU,” which would only be possible after the “architects of Brexit” were no longer involved.

“The EU were always going to struggle to deal with them. Rishi is sort of one step towards that. And then whoever leads the next government I suspect, there will be another step,” Mr Athron added.

“No one wins when you can’t export like this. The EU doesn’t win, the UK doesn’t win, we would be much better off finding a way through this.”

Fortnum & Mason is an upmarket department store in London.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that he had been encouraged by the progress that had been made in talks with the UK Government on the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying "lines have been crossed" by the EU side which it had previously refused to countenance.

However, he said Brussels needed to accept that goods traded within Northern Ireland were subject to UK laws and standards, and not those of the EU, if there was to be an agreement that would allow his party to return to power-sharing at Stormont.

"It is possible given the level of progress that has been made and the principles that have already, I'm told, been agreed the outstanding issues could be resolved within the next few days," he told reporters at Westminster.

On Tuesday, Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster said there was “no further movement” on the Northern Ireland Protocol deal as she criticised Rishi Sunak’s tactics during his last visit to Belfast.

Speaking on her GB News programme ‘The Briefing’, the ex-DUP leader said the Prime Minister shared information with the DUP during his visit but there “was no text shared or anything like that.

“But he gave them a sense of where things were at and after that meeting, you'll recall that [DUP leader] Jeffrey Donaldson came out and said, yes, there has been progress made, but that there was no real basis for a deal at that point,” she said.

“And I haven't heard anything further since then.”

A deal concerning the Northern Protocol, which the DUP want scrapped, was expected to be announced early this week.

However, it is expected to be delayed after Mr Sunak reportedly received push-back from some Tory MPs.