Forum: Firms ready for IT conference

Seven local firms have partnered with a flagship technology conference that will bring together some of the most inventive IT companies in Europe.

Beginning its three-year series in Belfast on July 1 and 2, EmTech Europe will be supported by Aflac Northern Ireland, Bazaarvoice, Liberty IT, Unosquare, Rapid 7, Neueda and KPMG. The two-day conference will be attended by those at the forefront of technology and firms with expertise in cybersecurity, connected health, digital transformation and financial services.

Brendan Monaghan, executive chairman of Neueda, said the conference will "encourage innovation, inspiration and collaboration" after a year when technology has played a key role in sustaining business. Johnny Hanna, partner in charge at KPMG Northern Ireland, said the event will "bring positive change to society".

Roisin Hughes, vice president of HR at Unosquare, said: "EmTech Europe is a fantastic opportunity for the best and brightest in Belfast to showcase what the city has to offer the international technology market."