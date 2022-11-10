Fountain House officially on the market after Primark returns to Bank Buildings

A historic building in Belfast city centre which served as a temporary home of Primark has officially gone back on the rental market.

Fountain House is advertised as “a retail opportunity in a prime shopping area” in the heart of the city.

The four-storey building, designed by Young and Mackenzie, has been occupied by Primark since the devastating Bank Buildings fire in 2018.

But now the retailer is back in its original iconic location, Fountain House is lying empty.

Paul Wilson from Savills Northern Ireland said there’s already been significant interest in the unit.

“This is an excellent opportunity for a substantial retailer to get a foothold in Belfast’s prime shopping district,” he said.

“Strategically located, Fountain House offers multi-level trading with the benefit of twin escalators linking each floor and a good quality inherent fit out having been refitted by Primark in 2019.

“We are already pleased by the level of interest which has been stirred by the recent announcement of the planned reopening of Primark's Bank Buildings.

“This activity together with other key retailers opening in the city centre as well as Ulster University opening its eagerly awaited city centre campus is a huge boost to Belfast City Centre and its economic outlook.”

The Donegall Place site was originally named Moore House after the printers and stationers James Moore who occupied it since the 1850s.

Built in its current form between 1935 and 1937 it stands at 46,500 square foot and was redeveloped in 2007 before being pre-let to New Look which established its flagship store within the city.

Former tenants include clothing retailer Etam which occupied units from at least 1943 until it relocated to 51-53 Donegall Place in 1997.

Chocolate retailer Thornton’s was also based there from around 1986 until 2002.

The building is directly opposite Castle Lane – a pedestrianized throughfare linking Donegall Place to Cornmarket and Victoria Square – and extends along Fountain Street.

It’s close to Primark and other key retailers in the area include Boots, Zara, Marks & Spencers and JD Sports.