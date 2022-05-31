Four-day week: Digital agency in Belfast takes part in trial

Digital marketing agency Loud Mouth Media, headquartered in Belfast, will participate in a global pilot programme aimed at studying a four-day working week.

Starting on June 6 and lasting six months, staff at the firm, led by managing director Mark Haslam, will work a shorter week.

It is part of a project managed by 4 Day Week Global and led by the think tank, Autonomy, in partnership with researchers at the University of Cambridge, Boston College and the University of Oxford.