Four new stores to open at Banbridge’s The Boulevard in time for Christmas

Four new stores including Yankee Candle and department store Houstons are to open at The Boulevard outlet mall in Banbridge in time for Christmas.

The candle brand will open their new 1,733sq ft unit in the next few weeks before being joined by fashion brands James Lakeland and AKAwear with 2,163sq ft and 1,136sq ft stores respectively.

Women’s fashion store Houstons will also set up shop, with all four outlets creating 20 local jobs in time for the festive season.

The leading out-of-town retail park already boasts the likes of Nike, M&S, Kurt Geiger, Dune London and Timberland.

Read more Beaverbrooks closing Belfast jewellery store on Boxing Day to give staff festive time off

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard said: “With Christmas just six weeks away, we’re delighted to welcome our new tenants offering our customers an exciting mix of quality products and fantastic deals.

“Despite the economic climate, we’re optimistic about continued growth both in terms of footfall and sales, and even more so now that we’ve added to the portfolio of brands here on site.

“The Boulevard, which is located on the main A1 road linking Belfast and Dublin, has always welcomed traffic from both sides of the border but we are seeing more licence plates from the south of Ireland at the moment, due to the weak pound, which is offering the shopper a lot more bang for their buck, on top of the continuous discount offer of up to 70% off RRP from our retailers; and really helping drive footfall and sales.”