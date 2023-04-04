Four out of five businesses in Northern Ireland trading well, survey finds

Business chief calls 2023 “a year of potential” for NI as Windsor Framework deal and 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement coincide

From left, Maureen O’Reilly, economist for the quarterly economic survey, Brian Murphy of BDO NI and Stuart Anderson, NI Chamber

Most businesses in Northern Ireland say they are trading "well” or “reasonably well” as fears of a recession recede, a key survey has said.

The survey by NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry found that 60% of members were confident that turnover will grow in the next year.

The research into attitudes over the first three months of the year also found that most NI Chamber members have now adjusted to the challenges of Brexit.

But at 84%, a large majority of members said they were being negatively affected by energy costs, while two in five firms had some form of debt.

And they still expected to have to put up prices, although at a gentler rate than before.

The quarterly economic survey from NI Chamber and business advisors BDO found that recruitment difficulties remained a persistent challenge.

Finding and keeping the right people with the requisite skills was a problem for 92% of manufacturers and 82% of services businesses.

And the shortage of people meant rising labour costs – which was translating into pressure on manufacturers and services firms to put up prices.

When asked what their top demands would be to drive growth, three out of five said that an EU/UK deal to resolve problems with the NI Protocol was key to unlocking the potential of the province. The Windsor Framework was announced during the period of the survey fieldwork.

Their next major ask was improved access to labour and skills, followed by lower corporation tax and support with energy costs. Around 20% believe business rates reform is key.

The survey found that manufacturing and services firms alike had a stronger performance in quarter one compared to the previous six months.

The only weak points for manufacturing here were domestic sales and orders and cashflow.

Elsewhere, NI was performing above the UK average across all key indicators, with strong exports sales and orders.

However, labour and material costs were a big concern, while interest rates were also worrying companies in the sector.

The survey found that the services sector had also enjoyed a strong start, with NI the top-performing region for nine out of 11 indicators.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of NI Chamber, said that with agreement on the Windsor Framework and the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement coinciding, 2023 was “a year of potential” for NI to harness.

“This means turning targets into action and being confident and ambitious about economic growth now.

“After a notable decline in business confidence in the second half of 2022, results from Q1 of this year show a significant and timely improvement.

“Three years of economic challenges including EU exit, the pandemic, global supply chain crises, inflation and political instability have all taken a significant toll on our members, so it is encouraging to see sentiment improving, albeit from a weak base.”

But she said policymakers now needed an “absolutely razor-like focus” on economic growth.

“We must capitalise on the opportunities offered by the Windsor Framework and ensure that operational challenges are minimised.

"Of course, that is just one part of the jigsaw; for optimal growth businesses need a restored, functioning Executive to support them in attracting and retaining the best people, with the right blend of skills.

"Helping businesses tackle the skills challenge is just one of the many reasons we need to see the devolved institutions restored urgently.”

While most firms had adapted to post-Brexit trading arrangements, one in six still found them difficult, and they were a significant challenge for 7%.

Brian Murphy, managing partner of BDO NI, said the survey had not reflected such a strong level of positivity in a long time.

"Although local companies still have challenges to face, it is hugely encouraging that we are seeing such levels of consistency in positive sentiment across all sectors.

“The survey highlights that four in five businesses are trading either well or reasonably well, this is particularly notable given the testing backdrop of rising costs and barriers to recruitment.

"Within manufacturing, local businesses are outperforming the UK average and in the service sector, we are the top performer in the UK across nine of the 11 indicators.

“The impact of the pandemic is still being felt by many businesses, particularly in how they are managing their debt.

"Whilst there is still a significant number of organisations with at least some concern in how they can maintain debt repayments, it is notable that over 47% are currently debt free, a significant achievement in this climate.

“For Northern Ireland companies to continue to compete there is an urgent need for investment in people and skills, this will facilitate access to a diverse and skilled workforce, which is clearly in demand.

"Such investment would play a key role in boosting productivity across the economy and as a result, unlocking our future growth potential.”