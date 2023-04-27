Frankie and Benny’s returns to Victoria Square

Italian-American themed diner Frankie and Benny’s is reopening in a new spot in Belfast’s Victoria Square.

The popular chain restaurant will open its doors on Friday 28 April after previously operating in the shopping centre before closing down in 2016.

The newly revamped eatery will feature outdoor spaces in a new location in Victoria Square’s rooftop terrace.

“I’m so excited, happy and privileged to share the new look Frankie and Benny’s with not only the people of Northern Ireland but for all the visitors and tourists that come to this great city,” said Belfast Regional Operations Manager Gabby Caizzo about the comeback.

“Victoria Square is 15 years old this year, we hope to celebrate another long standing relationship as our flagship store looks truly immense.

“The outdoor area with overhead heating and leg warmers will mean that this area can be enjoyed all year round, it can be summertime in the winter allowing you to dust away the winter blues, keep the cocktails flowing and enjoying great food, great service and a brilliant atmosphere.“

Frankie and Benny’s will be offering a new menu called Bring It Back featuring classic dishes from the diner’s history as part of a nationwide campaign celebrating the restaurant’s legacy.