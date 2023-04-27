Frankie and Benny’s set to reopen in Victoria Square after refurbishment

The popular chain restaurant will open its doors on Friday 28 April complete with a newly revamped look and outdoor dining.

The new site has been designed in Frankie & Benny’s new colour scheme with 164 covers inside and 86 outside with cosy heaters so diners can sit out all year round.

Friday’s first day of full trading will be followed by a series of VIP events to celebrate the opening.

The restaurant will offering its nostalgic ‘Bring It Back’ menu which is set to feature classic dishes from the diner’s history. And for the next two weeks the prices are the same as when they were first on the menu 20 years ago.

“I’m so excited, happy and privileged to share the new look Frankie and Benny’s with not only the people of Northern Ireland but for all the visitors and tourists that come to this great city,” said Belfast Regional Operations Manager Gabby Caizzo.

“Victoria Square is 15 years old this year, we hope to celebrate another long standing relationship as our flagship store looks truly immense.

“The outdoor area with overhead heating and leg warmers will mean that this area can be enjoyed all year round, it can be summertime in the winter allowing you to dust away the winter blues, keep the cocktails flowing and enjoying great food, great service and a brilliant atmosphere.”