Fresh search for new NI civil service head

The Executive Office is getting ready for a new search to fill the role of head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

A hunt to find a permanent replacement for Sir David Sterling after he retired was abandoned last year after the First and Deputy First Ministers failed to agree on a choice among three candidates.

The post was vacant for three months until Jenny Pyper, the former chief executive of the Utility Regulator, was appointed as interim head from December.

She is to be in position until the beginning of August.

A spokesman for TEO said: "Arrangements to launch a competition to appoint a new head of the NICS are at an advanced stage." The role has a salary of up to £188,000. SDLP MLA Colin McGrath, who is chairman of the Assembly's executive office committee, said someone from outside the organisation could bring a fresh approach.

"Arguably the civil service has at times lacked broad expertise with people coming in at a junior level and working up the ranks.

"A fresh set of eyes from outside might bring a fresh dynamic which would be very useful to permeate right down throughout the organisation. That's not to detract from the temporary holder of the position but someone who's employed long term will shape the organisation and make the institution change which the civil service could benefit from.

"The Bengoa report on the health service was written by Professor Rafael Bengoa, who was someone from outside. In the same way, while the civil service is good at delivering, wholesale change may need outside expertise." UUP MLA Doug Beattie, Mr McGrath's committee deputy, said an open and transparent search would be critical to get the right person for the role.

He agreed an outsider's perspective could help. "They may need to look beyond UK shores to see if there's someone else who could come in, just like the Bank of England recruited the Canadian banker, Mark Carney, as governor.

"It's one of the most challenging roles in the civil service in the UK so you have to look at what talent is out there."

And he said that while the office holder would be appointed by the DFM and FM, the selection process could be handled differently. "They may need to use an independent panel to get away from the toxicity of the DFM and FM."